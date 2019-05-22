MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Columbia Heights teacher Daniel Laskowski pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said. In January, the 32-year-old faced charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy while video recording the assaults. The victim was between 13 and 15 years old, the office said.
Laskowski agreed to an upward sentence of 52 months, to be stayed for seven years during his probation. The office says he must register as a sex offender and complete sex offender treatment.
The former teacher from Maple Grove resigned from the Columbia Academy in 2017.
The office says during his guilty plea, Laskowski admitted to using his status as a former social studies teacher and football coach and supplying the child with alcohol. The office says he admitted to lying to the victim about making money off the videos.
The judge said because he was a former teacher and coach, two counts of criminal sexual conduct– through a position of authority for lack of probable cause– did not apply and were dismissed.
Laskowski’s sentencing is set for June 21.
He supplies alcohol and makes a couple porn videos with a 13 year old boy and gets probation?!? Would the get get this same sentence if the victim was female?!?