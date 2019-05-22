Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ION Audio recalled several portable speakers sold at Best Buy on Tuesday due to their explosive potential, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says. Hydrogen gas can leak from the speaker’s battery while charging and can cause the speaker to burst, the commission said.
The recall includes four portable speakers sold at Best Buy, various electronics stores nationwide and online, the commission said. The Sport Express speakers (pictured: top right) were sold exclusively at Best Buy. Three others recalled are the Keystone, Cornerstone Glow, and Cornerstone speakers.
ION says anyone who owns these speakers should discontinue use immediately and contact ION at (833) 682-0371 or visit their website. ION is offering electronic gift cards in exchange for recalled speakers.