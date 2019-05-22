Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The holiday weekend is getting close, and nearly 43 million Americans are expected to hit the road or skies.
Memorial Day travel is expected to be the second highest on record since AAA started tracking travelers.
About 37 million are expected to hit the road, and another 3 million will fly to their vacation spot.
“Americans are eagerly anticipating the start of summer, and expensive gas prices won’t keep them home this Memorial Day weekend,” Paula Twidale, vice president of AAA Travel, said.
Thursday and Friday are expected to be the most congested times to hit the road.