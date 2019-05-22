Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The remains of a Minnesota sailor killed in action are coming home to Virginia, Minnesota, after 77 years of being unidentified, said the Navy Operational Support Center. When Dante S. Tini was 19, he served as a radioman on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor during the attack that thrust the U.S into World War II, the center says.
Tini’s body was buried in an unknown plot at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, according to the center. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began analyzing remains in 2015 using data analysis, dental comparisons, and circumstantial evidence.
Tini’s remains will be flown to Duluth on Friday, May 23, followed by a funeral and full military honors ceremony in Virginia, MN.