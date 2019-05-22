Filed Under:Armed Car Thief, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say an armed suspected car thief who crashed into a Maplewood home while fleeing officers has been taken into custody.

The police chase began just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, and ended when the suspect struck a home on the 1700 block of Sylvan Street.

Police say the man had a handgun and refused to exit the stolen vehicle. People were asked to stay away from the area as negotiators work to end the standoff.

At 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say the suspect was taken into custody without any force being used. The 48-year-old man was booked into Ramsey County Jail pending charges.

There were no injuries in the incident.

