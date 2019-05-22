  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Bde Maka Ska, Local TV, Lola on the Lake, Minneapolis Police, Pavilion Fire


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say investigators have identified both parties connected to the fire that burned Lola on the Lake on Bde Maka Ska Thursday. The woman voluntarily came in to speak with investigators, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it thanks the public for helping.

