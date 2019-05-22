Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say investigators have identified both parties connected to the fire that burned Lola on the Lake on Bde Maka Ska Thursday. The woman voluntarily came in to speak with investigators, police say.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say investigators have identified both parties connected to the fire that burned Lola on the Lake on Bde Maka Ska Thursday. The woman voluntarily came in to speak with investigators, police say.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Minneapolis Police Department says it thanks the public for helping.
SEE ALSO:
‘I Am Troubled’: Owner Of Torched Bde Maka Ska Restaurant Shocked By Possible Arson
Bde Maka Ska Building Deemed ‘Unsalvageable’ After Fire