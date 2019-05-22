Filed Under:Minnesota Twins, Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins are at the top of the Central Division.

As more fans come to the ballpark, more people are needed to work at Target Field.

DNC Sportservice, the company that is in charge of the food at the ballpark, is holding a hiring fair Thursday.

They’re hoping to bring on as many as 400 employees to work the concessions and as cooks and supervisors.

The job fair is tomorrow from 3 until 6 p.m. at Bat and Barrel. You’ll enter through the skyway entrance.

Here are the full details on the hiring event:

  • When: Thursday, May 23 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. (Doors will open 15 minutes prior to the event)
  • Where: Bat & Barrel at Target Field (Please enter through the Skyway entrance at the intersection of 7th Street and Twins Way)
  • What: Be a part of the Minnesota Twins game day experience at Target Field! Delaware North Sportservice is hiring for the following roles:
    • Stand Attendants
    • Culinary Crew
    • Supervisor Roles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.