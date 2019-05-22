Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins are at the top of the Central Division.
As more fans come to the ballpark, more people are needed to work at Target Field.
DNC Sportservice, the company that is in charge of the food at the ballpark, is holding a hiring fair Thursday.
They’re hoping to bring on as many as 400 employees to work the concessions and as cooks and supervisors.
The job fair is tomorrow from 3 until 6 p.m. at Bat and Barrel. You’ll enter through the skyway entrance.
Here are the full details on the hiring event:
- When: Thursday, May 23 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. (Doors will open 15 minutes prior to the event)
- Where: Bat & Barrel at Target Field (Please enter through the Skyway entrance at the intersection of 7th Street and Twins Way)
- What: Be a part of the Minnesota Twins game day experience at Target Field! Delaware North Sportservice is hiring for the following roles:
- Stand Attendants
- Culinary Crew
- Supervisor Roles