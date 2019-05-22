  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Target

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sales at Target during the first quarter of 2019 were better than Wall Street expected.

The Minneapolis based retailer says its sales increased by nearly 5%.

This is partly due to the growth in Target’s digital sales, which went up 42% during the first quarter.

“Target had an outstanding first quarter, as our team delivered a great experience for our guests and drove strong growth in traffic, comparable sales, operating income and earnings per share,” said Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target Corporation.

Target turned a $795 million profit.

On Wednesday, their stock jumped up more than 9%.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.