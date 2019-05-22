Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sales at Target during the first quarter of 2019 were better than Wall Street expected.
The Minneapolis based retailer says its sales increased by nearly 5%.
This is partly due to the growth in Target’s digital sales, which went up 42% during the first quarter.
“Target had an outstanding first quarter, as our team delivered a great experience for our guests and drove strong growth in traffic, comparable sales, operating income and earnings per share,” said Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target Corporation.
Target turned a $795 million profit.
On Wednesday, their stock jumped up more than 9%.