Filed Under:Colorado, Local TV, Winona

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Winona native Mitchel Brian Halberg has died after falling from a Colorado canyon Saturday.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s office says deputies were dispatched to Highway 14 near Poudre Canyon in Fort Collins on a report of an injured climber.

Lifesaving efforts performed by members of Halberg’s climbing party, deputies and emergency workers were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Larimer County Medical Examiner’s office says Halberg’s official cause of death was blunt force head injury. He was 22 years old.

