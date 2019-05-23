Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has called for a special one-day legislative session for Friday.
Walz, Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Democratic House Majority Leader Melissa Hortman agreed to a special session that will begin Friday at 10 a.m., and will adjourn by 7 a.m. Saturday.
Lawmakers seek to finalize the state budget for the next two years in this brief session, with the health and human services bill being the last major sticking point.
The regular 2019 legislative session ended on Monday.
