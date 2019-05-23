  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Cemetery Vandalism, Vandalism, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin say two people have been charged with damaging headstones at a cemetery.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says James Jacobson, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, and Chase Schultz, of Cadott, Wisconsin, were charged this week with criminal damage to property in connection to vandalism at the Straw Hill Cemetery, located in Spring Brook Township.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd says damage to several headstones was reported over the weekend.

Jacobson and Schzltz are slated to appear in court on July 2.

