  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fort Snelling, Fort Snelling State Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— The flooding damages is causing Fort Snelling to continue its closure, therefore, Fort Snelling’s managers are hosting a discussions of the circumstance and what damages cameras will see.

On Thursday morning, Fort Snelling’s manager, assistant manager, and visitor services manager discussed the current structure of the park.

“We know how eager folks are to get out and enjoy nature now that spring has finally arrived, but making sure the park is safe for staff and park visitors is critical before opening,” Fort Snelling State Park manager Kelli Bruns said. “The park experienced significant damage to its main roads, and water lines, and there are downed trees and trail washouts that need to be repaired. Meanwhile, we hope people will consider visiting one of our other state parks.”

The park closed initially in March due to high waters. The flooding caused damages to buildings, roads and trails at the park. The park is remaining closed until the flood is lowered and everything has been fixed.

“We are asking the public to not enter the park at this time. This is important for their own safety and allows workers a safe place to complete repairs and clean-up. Emergency responders would have difficulty locating people in the closed park if needed,” Bruns said.

The closure is expected to remain in effect until July, depending on weather conditions and work progress.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.