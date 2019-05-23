MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— The flooding damages is causing Fort Snelling to continue its closure, therefore, Fort Snelling’s managers are hosting a discussions of the circumstance and what damages cameras will see.
On Thursday morning, Fort Snelling’s manager, assistant manager, and visitor services manager discussed the current structure of the park.
“We know how eager folks are to get out and enjoy nature now that spring has finally arrived, but making sure the park is safe for staff and park visitors is critical before opening,” Fort Snelling State Park manager Kelli Bruns said. “The park experienced significant damage to its main roads, and water lines, and there are downed trees and trail washouts that need to be repaired. Meanwhile, we hope people will consider visiting one of our other state parks.”
The park closed initially in March due to high waters. The flooding caused damages to buildings, roads and trails at the park. The park is remaining closed until the flood is lowered and everything has been fixed.
“We are asking the public to not enter the park at this time. This is important for their own safety and allows workers a safe place to complete repairs and clean-up. Emergency responders would have difficulty locating people in the closed park if needed,” Bruns said.
The closure is expected to remain in effect until July, depending on weather conditions and work progress.