MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A use-of-force investigation is underway after a Morrison County deputy fired a bean bag round, seriously injuring a domestic assault suspect Wednesday in Genola.
Authorities say deputies responded Wednesday evening to a report of a domestic assault involving a knife. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before getting stuck in a field.
Deputies found the suspect six miles west of Genola. A deputy fired a bean bag round after a brief standoff, striking the suspect. The suspect is being treated in Minneapolis for serious injuries.
No deputies were injured and body camera footage was not captured during the incident.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged domestic assault, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the use-of-force incident.