MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fridley police say surveillance video appears to show a woman being knocked down by a Northstar Train early Thursday evening.
Police were called to a section of tracks north of 77th Way at about 4:45 p.m. after passengers say they saw someone get struck by the train.
Video from the front and rear of the train show a woman walking on the railroad ties near the tracks. The train brushes the woman, and she falls over, according to investigators. The woman then gets up and walks into the woods.
A two-mile stretch of track was temporarily shut down while crews searched for the woman. Police are still investigating.