Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jake Patterson is expected to appear at a hearing to be sentenced for murder and kidnapping on Friday, and the community is calling for prayers for Jayme Closs and her late parents, James and Denise Closs.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jake Patterson is expected to appear at a hearing to be sentenced for murder and kidnapping on Friday, and the community is calling for prayers for Jayme Closs and her late parents, James and Denise Closs.
Thirteen-year-old Jayme Closs, whose parents were killed by Patterson, was held captive for 88 days in a hunting cabin before escaping in January.
Patterson faces two consecutive life sentences for the murder charges alone.
The public is invited to participate in corporate prayer sessions throughout the day, and to wear blue in support of the Closs family.