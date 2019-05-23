Filed Under:Closs Family, Crime, Denise Closs, Jake Patterson, James Closs, Jayme Closs, Wisconsin


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jake Patterson is expected to appear at a hearing to be sentenced for murder and kidnapping on Friday, and the community is calling for prayers for Jayme Closs and her late parents, James and Denise Closs.

Thirteen-year-old Jayme Closs, whose parents were killed by Patterson, was held captive for 88 days in a hunting cabin before escaping in January.

Patterson faces two consecutive life sentences for the murder charges alone.

The public is invited to participate in corporate prayer sessions throughout the day, and to wear blue in support of the Closs family.

 

Jayme Closs

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.