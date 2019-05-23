  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:David Riess, Lois Riess, Murder Charges
Lois Riess (credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman who triggered a nationwide manhunt a year ago has been charged in her husband’s murder in Dodge County.

Lois Riess was indicted Wednesday on one count of first-degree premeditated and one count of second-degree murder.

Riess is accused of shooting and killing her husband, 54-year-old David Riess, in Blooming Prairie in March 2018.

Related: Lois Riess, Accused Of Killing Husband & Woman, Makes Florida Court Appearance

Riess is also accused of murdering a woman in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, to steal her identity. She had been on the run since her husband was found dead.

Authorities eventually arrested her in South Padre Island, Texas.

Riess faces the death penalty in Florida, where she awaits trial. She pleaded not guilty to the murder charges there.

