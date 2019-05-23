Filed Under:Mark Franklin Jr., Ramsey County, Theotis Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A teenager has pleaded guilty to murder in Ramsey County District Court for killing a man who tried to stop him from assaulting his girlfriend.

Theotis Thomas pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Mark Franklin Jr. The 19-year-old defendant also pleaded guilty to making threats of violence toward a 17-year-old who witnessed the shooting.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Franklin was trying protected his cousin when Thomas wrapped his hands around her neck last March at a Frogtown home. Thomas fired a gun into a bedroom wall. Franklin tried to wrestle the gun away from him. Thomas’ girlfriend also tried to intervene, but Thomas wound up shooting Franklin in the face.

A plea deal calls for four additional criminal counts to be dropped when Thomas is sentenced in August.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.