MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people will always pick a penny up if they find one in the street. But you should make a special effort to on Thursday.
(credit: Jupiter Images)
It’s National Lucky Penny Day.
You used to be able to buy things with a penny years ago, but now it actually costs more to make a penny than the face value.
Of course, that doesn’t stop some people from scooping them up for luck.
The first pennies in the United States were made of copper, back in 1793.
RE lucky penny day: For the WCCO reporter who said he intentionally throws pennies on the ground because he can’t be bothered to carry their extra weight around. Please don’t do that…for a number of reasons. If you are so flush with cash, please consider collecting them and give them to someone who might actually need them. Also, someone has to clean up after your littering. Can you imagine the damage a metal coin could do to someone who might get struck by a flying penny from a street or sidewalk sweeper or a lawn mower? Please consider your actions.