By Kim Johnson
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The long Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, so you might be Workin’ for the Weekend. If you are staying in town and are looking for ways to honor our fallen heroes, WCCO This Morning has you covered.

Minnesota Veterans Home Memorial Day Program

You are invited to honor and remember our fallen soldiers Monday at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis. The Memorial Day program will include Memorial Rifle Squad from Fort Snelling, speakers and refreshments. The service begins at 2 pm.

Fort Snelling Flags | Fort Snelling Activities

At Fort Snelling, volunteers can place an American flag on all 200,000 headstones. Meet at Mall of American Sunday to hop on a bus to Fort Snelling between 9 and 11 am. Mall of America will also host several other events including exhibits featuring a WWI above-ground trench, artifacts and uniforms. While at Fort Snelling, explore the grounds – cannon firings, hearth cooking, blacksmithing and more. You can also learn about Native American history and the Fort’s role in U.S. expansion. The Fort is open to families Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Running Of The Bulldogs – Canterbury Park

Finally, it’s the running of the bulldogs at Canterbury Park. On Sunday, the bull dog races will take place between horse racing. Seventy-two dogs will compete on the Shakopee racetrack. There will also be face painting and pony rides for kids.

