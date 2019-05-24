MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One suspect is being sought and three are in custody in connection to home invasion and shooting that left a victim injured last week.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at around 12:39 a.m. on May 16 regarding a home invasion by multiple suspects in Sunrise Township.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the suspects had fled and found a 22-year-old male victim who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to the Twin Cities for treatment. He was last known to be in stable condition.

Through investigation, two juvenile males were identified and arrested. The attorney’s office has filed a motions in juvenile court to certify them as adults.

An adult female, identified as 19-year-old Shaena Marie Alberts, was also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting aggravated robbery.

An adult suspect was identified as 18-year-old Nicholas Isaiah Antoine James of the St. Cloud area. Charges have been filed and a nationwide warrant has been issued for first-degree attempted murder and aiding and abetting aggravated robbery. Authorities say he has ties to Chicago, Illinois, but is believed to be living in St. Cloud.

Authorities say the incident was not a random act as the suspects and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement. He is considered armed and dangerous.