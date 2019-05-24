  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Basecamp Fitness is opening its first Midwest location in the North Loop (156 Hennepin Avenue) on Saturday, June 1.

Basecamp’s high-energy workout sessions alternate 60-second bursts of various strength-training exercises with 60-seconds on a stationary assault bike that ‘fights back’ — the faster you pedal, the more resistance you feel.

To learn more click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.