Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Basecamp Fitness is opening its first Midwest location in the North Loop (156 Hennepin Avenue) on Saturday, June 1.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Basecamp Fitness is opening its first Midwest location in the North Loop (156 Hennepin Avenue) on Saturday, June 1.
Basecamp’s high-energy workout sessions alternate 60-second bursts of various strength-training exercises with 60-seconds on a stationary assault bike that ‘fights back’ — the faster you pedal, the more resistance you feel.
To learn more click here.