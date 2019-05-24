MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Looking for a new bike but don’t want to spend a lot of money? Then you might want to get up early to stand in line near the University of Minnesota this weekend.
Saturday marks the university’s Reuse Program Spring Bike Sale, where some 150 bikes, which had been abandoned on campus, will available fixed-up and ready-to-ride with price tags starting at $50.
The sale is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., but organizers say the line typically starts forming around 8 a.m. and gets pretty long an hour before the doors open. In other words: Get there early to get a bike. Hundreds of people are expected to show up.
Only five people will be allowed to look at the bikes at a time. Meanwhile, adjustments will be available from Mr. Michael Recycles Bikes, the shop that fixed up all the abandoned bikes.
The sale will be held at the Reuse Program and AHC Warehouse, located just north of the University of Minnesota campus, at 883 29th Ave. SE.