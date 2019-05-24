



— It’s a funny phenomenon that some of the most successful people in sports, and in life, are the ones who have gone through the most adversity.

That’s certainly true of Sean Floersch, who has certainly been successful at both.

We first told you about Floersch four years ago, back when he was a 14-year-old middle schooler in the midst of chemotherapy for cancer.

“In October, I woke up in the middle of the night with pain on my left side,” Floersch said in 2015.

A trip to the doctor revealed that Floersch had bone cancer, in the form of a tumor the size of a D battery on his ribs. Doctors ordered 17 rounds of chemo, then surgery in February.

“I got this much of three ribs taken out,” Floersch said in 2015.

He was a kid who just wanted to get back to pitching for his Burnsville youth baseball team — and he finally did, fighting his way back the last week of the season.

Floersch’s grown up a bit since then. He’s now 17, and a junior at Burnsville.

“Haven’t had any problems. Haven’t even been sick this year, so it’s been a big change,” he said.

Floersch is now three-and-a-half years in remission. A week and a half ago, something else amazing happened: He pitched a no-hitter for the Burnsville Varsity team.

“It was just one of those days where curveball’s working, fastball’s working,” he said. “I was in a zone, so I understood, I was like, ‘OK, outside corner, boom, right there.’”

You could say his second varsity start was quite the success.

“Seventh inning comes, I strike out the first guy, strike out the second guy. I remember my third baseman, Timmy, he tosses me the ball and I just take this huge breath. I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m one out away. Like, if I blow this now, I’ll look back on it and be like aww!’” he said.

And he got the final out, on a soft grounder to first base.

“Honestly, the first thing that came to mind was where I was four years ago. I never thought I would, let alone pitch on a varsity mound, let alone throw a no-hitter. I was just awestruck by the moment,” Floersch said. “I remember the pain and the hopelessness that comes with it. You know … waking up every morning and … thinking, ‘Is it OK to be awake today’ kind of thing. I learned how to stay strong, fight through adversity, understand where the good things come, and that there are bad things but how to get through them, and eventually have a better life.”

He beat cancer, then threw a no-hitter. Life is pretty good for Sean Floersch right now.