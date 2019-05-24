MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An apartment fire in Crystal left one resident in the hospital for smoke inhalation Friday morning, Crystal Police said. Police say the fire started in a first floor bedroom at Winnetka Village Apartments and was caused by a person smoking while using an oxygen tank in bed.
Officers say they assisted a 75-year-old woman out of her apartment and she was admitted to North Memorial Medical Center. She remains in good condition, police say.
Police say officers from Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale evacuated every resident from the building and kept many “out of the elements” in a Metro Transit bus. The fire was under control quickly, police say.
At least four apartment units at 7710 36th Ave N are uninhabitable from extensive fire damage, police say, and there is smoke damage throughout to building. Two officers were also admitted to a local hospital for smoke inhalation but were later released, police say. At least one cat was also taken to a veterinarian for treatment.
Police remind people of the dangers of careless smoking, especially around oxygen. Police say the fire remains under investigation.