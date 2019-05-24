  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Department Of Natural Resources, Life Jackets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, state officials are encouraging those heading out on boats to be sure to wear life jackets, as lake waters across the state are still cold.

The Department of Natural Resources said Friday that water temperatures on Minnesota lakes are generally around the 50-degree mark, cold enough to cause a gasp reflex and hinder the abilities of even experienced swimmers.

Officials say that wearing a life jacket significantly increases survival chances in the event someone suddenly falls into the water.

According to DNR records, about one-third of boating fatalities in Minnesota happen in cold water, with the victims disproportionately adult men.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.