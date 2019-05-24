  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota, Special Session, State Budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has called lawmakers back for a special session to complete a $48 billion state budget for the next two years.

The Democratic governor told them to convene at 10 a.m. Friday in hopes of adjourning before 7 a.m. Saturday. But suspending the normal procedural rules to let that happen requires some votes from the House Republican and Senate Democratic minorities. It’s not clear yet if that will be forthcoming.

The last piece of the two-year budget fell into place Thursday when Walz and leaders of the Senate Republican and House Democratic majorities agreed on a health and human services bill. Some Democrats are upset that several of their initiatives were cut from the final version, including a proposal to make emergency insulin supplies more affordable.

Special Session Likely To Last 3 Days

The special session of the Minnesota Legislature appears likely to last at least three days and run into the holiday weekend.

Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt told reporters just before the session was called to order Friday his caucus has no plans to supply enough votes to suspend the normal procedural rules so that it could be kept to one day.

Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman told reporters that if Republicans didn’t agree to suspend the rules, the session would run Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Daudt says lawmakers need time to consider the big budget bills that must pass during the special session. He objected to how they were crafted behind closed doors, and that the massive health and human services budget bill still had not been published.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.