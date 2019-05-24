MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some locks in Minneapolis are closed to recreational traffic Friday due to high Mississippi River flows, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Locks at Lower St. Anthony Falls and Lock and Dam 1, both in Minneapolis, are closed. The Corps closes locks to recreational traffic once Mississippi River flows exceed 30,000 cubic feet per second. The flow was about 35,000 cubic feet at 6 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service forecasts show flows above 30,000 cubic feet through the end of the month.
The Lock and Dam 1 visitor center will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. despite the lock closure. The Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam Visitor Center will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday.
When boating in the area, the Corps warns of high currents and submerged logs and other debris that can cause severe damage to boats and passengers.