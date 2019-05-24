



Jake Patterson, the man convicted of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole.

Patterson received two consecutive life sentences without parole for killing Jayme’s parents and the maximum of 40 years for kidnapping her.

“The rest of the public deserves liberty and justice,” Judge James Babler said during the sentencing.

Sentencing began at 1:30 p.m. at the Barron County Government Center and lasted several hours. The state asked that Patterson spend the rest of his life in prison without parole.

Watch the full sentencing below:

“Jayme should not have to spend one second of the rest of her life worrying about the defendant being free,” Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said.

Patterson’s defense team said they understand he will spend his life behind bars but asked for the possibility of parole.

“Mr. Patterson understands, knows and has accepted … that he is going to die in prison and hasn’t asked us to argue for anything else,” one of his attorneys said.

RELATED: Wisconsin Assembly Honors Jamye Closs As ‘Hometown Hero’

Several family members read victim impact statements to the court and Attorney Chris Gramstrup read a statement on behalf of Jayme.

Understandably, Jayme’s family has been very emotional. Mike Closs says his brother Jim will never have the chance to go to Jayme’s dance recitals, prom, or walk her down the aisle. @WCCO — John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) May 24, 2019

“I will always have my freedom and he will not. Jake Patterson can never take away my courage. He thought he could control me, but he couldn’t,” Jayme’s statement read. “I felt like what he did is what a coward would do. He can never take away my spirit.”

Jayme Closs’s family says they are happy with the sentencing and this gives her some piece of mind. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/dMI4w0h4Hx — John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) May 24, 2019

Patterson also addressed the court during his sentencing.

“I would do absolutely anything to take back what I did, I would die, absolutely anything to bring them back. I don’t care about me. I’m just so sorry,” Patterson said.

In March, Patterson pleaded guilty to killing Jayme’s parents and kidnapping her in October.