By Christiane Cordero
BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) – Jake Patterson, the man convicted of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents, will learn his fate Friday afternoon.

Sentencing is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. at the Barron County Government Center. The state will present its position, which will almost certainly be for Patterson to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Patterson’s defense team could try to lessen that sentence.

After that, the floor will open up for victim impact statements. It’s not clear who might speak, if anyone, but it’s possible Jayme’s relatives – or even Jayme herself – will speak.

Then Patterson has a right to allocution.

Eric Nelson, an attorney who works on Wisconsin cases and is familiar with the Closs case, said the impact statement and allocution could take a few minutes or a few hours.

Nelson believes it’s “less likely” Patterson will speak.

In March, Patterson pleaded guilty to killing Jayme’s parents and kidnapping her in October. He faces two consecutive life sentences for the two murder charges alone.

