MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Friday, we feature a pet in need of a home on WCCO 4 News At Noon. This week’s pet is Finway, from the Northwoods Humane Society!
Finway is a 4-year-old Retriever mix.
According to the Northwoods Humane Society, Finway was adopted and brought back to NHS because he’s a “very active boy that needs more exercise and attention.”
Finway is a loving boy that has the potential to be very good in a home with just a bit of direction.
