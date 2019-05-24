  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pet Of The Week


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Friday, we feature a pet in need of a home on WCCO 4 News At Noon. This week’s pet is Finway, from the Northwoods Humane Society!

Credit: Northwoods Humane Society

Finway is a 4-year-old Retriever mix.

According to the Northwoods Humane Society, Finway was adopted and brought back to NHS because he’s a “very active boy that needs more exercise and attention.”

Finway is a loving boy that has the potential to be very good in a home with just a bit of direction.

For more information on Finway click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.