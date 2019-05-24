Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins continue to smash home runs at an astonishing pace – and if they keep it up, they could break a record.
For the first 49 games of the season, the Twins have the MLB’s best 98 home runs. It’s tied for the second-most home runs in the first 50 games in MLB history, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.
It puts them on pace for 324 homers for the season, which would crush the New York Yankees’ 2018 record of 267 home runs.
On Thursday, the Twins hit eight home runs against the Los Angeles Angels. It was the third time in franchise history and the second time this season Minnesota homered eight times.
Next up: The Twins return home and open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.