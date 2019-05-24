



RESTAURANTS

— Memorial Day is a time to honor our fallen heroes. Several businesses are also honoring service members and veterans with deals, discounts, and events on Monday.

APPLEBEES: Select locations will officer 15% off meals during May. Must present valid ID.

CHUCK E. CHEESE: Military families including active-duty, National Guard, reservists and retired service members get special deals year-round when they show their Common Access Card, Uniformed Services ID Card or Dependent ID Card at restaurants.

FOGO DE CHAO: This Memorial Day, military veterans and active duty personnel receive 50% toward your meal. In addition, up to three of guests enjoy 10% off on May 27.

HOOTERS: Hooters is thanking all veterans and active-duty military this Memorial Day by offering a complimentary meal on Monday, May 27. Enjoy a free meal from Hooter’s Memorial Day menu by showing a valid military ID at participating Hooters locations nationwide.

McCORMICK & SCHMICKS: Gold Star parents and spouses, veterans, the National Guard and active duty military can enjoy a free entree on May 27. ID required and is not valid with to-go orders.

OUTBACK: Everyday Outback steakhouse offers 10% off for heroes — all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders.

POTBELLY SANDWICH SHOP: All veterans and active military members can grab a free sandwich, salad or “pick-your-pair” as a BOGO deal for Memorial Day. The offer runs from May 26 through May 27. Show ID to redeem.

OTHER SERVICES

ACE HARDWARE: On Saturday, May 25, Ace Hardware is giving out 1 million free American flags to consumers nationwide. Visit participating stores to get a free 8-by-12-inch flag while supplies last. No purchase necessary.

ELOISE BUTLER WILDFLOWER GARDEN: Thinking about spending your weekend outside? the Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden will be hosting a Memorial Day Family Garden Hike at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27. Followed by a Memorial Day Wildflower Walk at 1 p.m.

FORT SNELLING: Guest will learn about the fort’s role in U.S. and more. On May 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HOME DEPOT: A living room furniture sales are up to 50% off and an extra 15% off.

LAKEWOOD CEMETERY: Experience a day filled with stories, tours, exhibits, and activities that will help us honor and remember the love ones that have fallen. Lakewood Cemetery, Memorial Day Celebration will take place on Monday, May 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MACY: Take off an extra 20% off and an extra 10% to 15% off selected departments. Use code:”MEMDAY”.

MALL OF AMERICA: The mall is hosting several events and displays during Memorial Weekend to honor and recognize Minnesota’s fallen soldiers.