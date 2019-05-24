Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — 15-year-old Charli Carlin left her home in Southern Dunn County, Wisconsin, Wednesday night and has not been seen or heard from since, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says. The office does not believe Charli has access to a phone, and does not know who she may be with but may be headed to Kansas City or Minneapolis/St. Paul.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — 15-year-old Charli Carlin left her home in Southern Dunn County, Wisconsin, Wednesday night and has not been seen or heard from since, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says. The office does not believe Charli has access to a phone, and does not know who she may be with but may be headed to Kansas City or Minneapolis/St. Paul.
(Credit: Dunn County Sheriff’s Office)
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on Charli’s location to call the office at (715) 232-1348. Anonymous tips can be placed through Dunn County Crime Stoppers.