MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mississippi River water levels rose after a rainy week in Red Wing, Minnesota. Red Wing police say several park and boat launches are closed in the area, including the road into Colvill Park and Frazier Street access to the public boat launch.
Also closed is the Red Wing Marina parking lot and parts of Bay Point Park. Police say the Field of Honor is open to commemorate Memorial Day.
Police ask people to not drive around barriers as they are in place to protect drivers’ safety. It is unlawful to remove or drive around them, police say.