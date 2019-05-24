



A beloved Minnesota barn that was destroyed by a tornado last year is almost ready to reopen.

The community donated thousands to help rebuild the Red Barn Farm in Northfield. The family-run business does weddings and a public pizza night.

With the love from the community, the family behind the popular barn never questioned if they would rebuild.

“It was pretty touching. and to have a big group of people come out and help us with that tree mess. It was like, ‘Wow,'” owner Tammy Winter said.

Just eight months after the storm, there is a new barn where the old one once stood. Patrick and Tammy Winter kept pieces of the exterior from the original barn, that was more than 100 years old.

“We went through the depression. And now every time a new piece goes up it’s pretty exciting to see what’s going on,” Patrick Winter said.

They updated the design with local labor and materials to make the barn more modern. The interior will be finished for a July opening.

They already have weddings booking into 2020. The family wanted to rebuild as quickly as possible for the brides and grooms of the 2019 season. That includes their own daughter.

The million-dollar project is a labor of love for a family that keeps the business going, to share a piece of the farm with the rest of Minnesota.

Even though the barn isn’t quite ready for weddings yet, they are already doing their popular pizza night. They say they go through 10,000 pizzas each season.

The owners plan to have an open house for the public once the barn is finished.