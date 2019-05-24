  • WCCO 4On Air

Now that the official start of summer is underway, it may be time to mix up a couple of fresh new cocktails. Tattersall Distilling shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Arnie Palmie

4 ounce earl grey iced tea (2 tablespoons per 3 cups water)
0.5 ounce lemon juice
0.5 ounce honey syrup
0.25 ounce simple
1 ounce vodka

1. Combine all ingredients and pour over ice

Bootlegger

2 ounce Tattersall Bootlegger
4 ounce Soda Water

1. Pour over ice
2. Garnish with lime and mint spring

