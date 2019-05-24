Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders purchased 500 tickets for the Lynx Home Opener on May 25 and donated the tickets to several youth organizations.
The 500 tickets will be donated to several youth organizations through the Minnesota Lynx Tickets for kids program.
“I’m a big fan of the Lynx and head coach Cheryl Reeve and want to show my appreciation for their support of the Timberwolves,” Saunders said. “I’ve had several chats with Coach Reeve the past few weeks and I’m excited to see this year’s team in action. I will be attending the game with my wife Hayley and we’ll be cheering the Lynx on to victory.”
The Lynx will be going against the Chicago Sky at the Target Center on Saturday, May, 25 at 7 p.m. Season membership and single-game tickets are available now.
