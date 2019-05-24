  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMWhistleblower
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colten Treu, Girl Scouts, Lake Hallie, Local TV, Wisconsin


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A driver accused of crashing into a group of Girl Scouts while they were picking up trash on the side of a Wisconsin road has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of three girls and one mother.

Colten Treu, 22, appeared Friday in Chippewa County Court.

Colten Treu (credit: Chippewa Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to court documents, Treu told police he and the passenger in his vehicle were allegedly high from huffing – or inhaling chemicals – when he crashed and fled the scene. He later turned himself in to authorities.

RELATED: Driver Facing 11 Charges In Crash That Killed 3 Girl Scouts, Volunteer

Jayna Kelley, 9; Autumn Helgeson and Haylee Hickle, both 10; and Haylee’s mom Sara were picking up garbage in Lake Hallie as part of a service project in November when a pickup went off the road, hitting and killing them.

Treu faces 11 charges related to their deaths. A trial has been scheduled for January.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.