MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A driver accused of crashing into a group of Girl Scouts while they were picking up trash on the side of a Wisconsin road has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of three girls and one mother.
Colten Treu, 22, appeared Friday in Chippewa County Court.
According to court documents, Treu told police he and the passenger in his vehicle were allegedly high from huffing – or inhaling chemicals – when he crashed and fled the scene. He later turned himself in to authorities.
Jayna Kelley, 9; Autumn Helgeson and Haylee Hickle, both 10; and Haylee’s mom Sara were picking up garbage in Lake Hallie as part of a service project in November when a pickup went off the road, hitting and killing them.
Treu faces 11 charges related to their deaths. A trial has been scheduled for January.