MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Food from Lola on the Lake is being served this weekend at Bde Maka Ska after its building caught fire and was deemed unsalvageable.
The restaurant was set up Saturday at Thomas Beach.
Louis King, Lola’s owner, says he’s committed to keeping his employees working and serving food at the city’s biggest lake. A helping hand in his time of need makes it possible to continue operating.
“We’re out here with ‘Run Tell That’ food truck this week – one of my partners who loaned us his truck, so kind of him. We’re using their commercial kitchen as well,” King said. “We’re gonna put a trailer out, buy an ice cream truck. Summer is too short to stop.”
The building housing Lola on the Lake caught on fire in the early morning hours of May 16. Police are investigating and say they have identified people of interest in connection to the blaze.
The building is scheduled to be demolished Tuesday.