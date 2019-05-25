  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol, Otter Tail County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old Illinois woman is dead after a rollover crash Friday night in Otter Tail County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The fatal crash happened on Interstate 94 in Fergus Falls Township at about 11:41 p.m. Shawn Ottum, 41, was travelling eastbound in a Chevrolet Avalanche when he lost control, entered a ditch and then rolled.

Passenger Leslie Brooke Cline, from Danville, Illinois, was killed in the crash. Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Ottum, from Aurora, Co., was wearing a seat belt, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

