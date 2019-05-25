  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kurt Daudt, Melissa Hortman, Minnesota Capitol, Minnesota Legislature, Paul Gazelka, Special Session, Tim Walz
The Quadriga atop the Minnesota State Capitol building (credit: CBS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has ended its special session after passing a $48 billion budget to fund state government for the next two years.

The House and Senate passed the last of their budget bills Saturday morning and adjourned around 7 a.m., finishing the one-day special session close to the deadline that Gov. Tim Walz and top legislative leaders had set.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman says she and her fellow Democrats didn’t get everything they wanted, but they secured new money for education and preserved funding for health care programs for more than 1 million Minnesotans.

House Republicans did not carry through on threats to draw out the session until Sunday by blocking procedural shortcuts. Minority Leader Kurt Daudt says they got concessions on operational matters for next session in return.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.