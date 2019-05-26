  • WCCO 4On Air

By Katie Steiner
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Volunteers are placing American Flags on all 200 thousand headstones at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Sunday. It takes about six or seven thousand volunteers to put flags in front of every single headstone.

We talked to one woman from Apple Valley who said it was important for her to come out here.

“I came here last year and it was just very moving. I’m here to thank the vets and their families for all their sacrifices. I just think about the wives and husbands who are left home, taking care of the kids, and the kids without their moms and dads,” Linda Hofstadter said. “They’re sacrificing for my freedom, and I just want to thank them.”

Volunteers will be out all morning and afternoon. Next weekend, all the flags will be taken down and will need volunteers, who can register at Flags for Fort Snelling.

