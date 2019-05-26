MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An early morning shooting at the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South in St. Louis Park left three victims injured Sunday, St. Louis Park police say. Officers say they responded to a call at 4:45 a.m., when victims drove to Wayzata Boulevard and Zarthan Avenue and received aid from police and paramedics. The victims were transported to the hospital.
Police say the suspect or suspects may know the victims, and there is no known threat to the general public.
The Golden Valley Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol also responded, police say. No additional information has been released at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis Park officers at (952) 924-2618.
