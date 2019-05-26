MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Gophers softball team will play No. 2 seed UCLA Thursday in the opening round of the Women’s College World Series.
UCLA is 51-6 and making its fifth consecutive World Series appearance. Tall task, right?
The Gophers are used to being the underdog and have thrived in that role all season long – their motto is “Dream Big, Why Not Us?” It was a motto coach Jamie Trachsel introduced to the team before the season even began by gathering all the players together and playing the Aerosmith song “Dream On.”
Their dream is now a reality.
“Honestly, I remember that day just like it was yesterday. We were all just sitting right at home plate and she just started playing that song and I had tears in my eyes then cause it’s just a cool thing to dream about, just not many people get this chance,” said MaKenna Partain, Gophers second baseman.