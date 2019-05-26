MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot in his shoulder Saturday afternoon on Little Sand Creek Road while driving toward Hinckley, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office reports. The victim was air-lifted to a Duluth hospital with a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening, police say. The victim said he and the other male suspect knew each other, Sheriff Jeff Nelson said.
A witness said the suspect and victim were physically fighting when the suspect went home to get a gun, police say. The victim attempted to drive away from the property when the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun, Nelson said. The shots struck the victim’s shoulder and his vehicle.
The 60-year-old suspect was not found at the property or in the area when Pine County deputies searched for him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pine County at (320) 629-8380.