Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Legislature has ended its special session after passing a $48 billion budget to fund state government for the next two years. The House and Senate passed the last of their budget bills Saturday morning and adjourned around 7 a.m.
Democrats secured new money for education and preserved funding for health care programs, while Republicans blocked proposed tax increases and secured a modest but permanent income tax cut for middle class Minnesotans.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)