MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed Saturday night in the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue. Police say they responded to a report of a possible stabbing just after 9:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and died shortly after arrival, police say.
Police spokesman John Elder says authorities are following “promising” leads in connection to the homicide, but no one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office in the next several days, police say.
No additional information has been released at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for updates as they become available.