Coon Rapids, George Allan Bell, Missing Person


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — 83-year-old George Allen Bell of Coon Rapids is missing, police say. He was last seen at 108th Street and Flora Street Northwest Sunday morning on a red battery-operated scooter.

(Credit: Coon Rapids Police Department)

Police say he is 6’3″ with a thin build, and is likely wearing Dickies khakis, a red and white Dodge jacket, and a straw hat. He has Alzherimer’s and may be confused as to where he is, police say.

If anyone has seen him or has contact with him, please contact the Coon Rapids Police Department at (763) 427-1212 or call 911.

