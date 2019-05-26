MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police responded early Sunday morning to a shooting in St. Louis Park. Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
St. Louis Park police say people were shot in their home in the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South, then drove to Wayzata Boulevard and Zarthan Avenue and received aid from police and paramedics. Officers responded to the call at 4:45 a.m.
The victims were then transported to the hospital.
“What I heard was basically there was a party above my daughter’s apartment and she ended up hearing gunshots,” said Jeffrey Kortman, whose daughter lives in the building where the shooting took place. “She said it sounded like firecrackers.”
Police say the suspect or suspects may know the victims and there is no known threat to the public.
“You can see that a few of the bullets made their way through that window and came across the street and actually hit this garage,” Kortman said.
No additional information has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis Park police at 952-924-2618.
Police responded to another triple shooting Saturday night in north Minneapolis and a fatal stabbing in the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue.