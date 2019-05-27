Filed Under:Cass County, Gull Lake


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –Three men were rescued Sunday after being pulled underwater near the mouth of the Gull Lake River in Cass County.

Authorities say a man got caught in the current of the river’s mouth where it leaves Gull Lake when two others dove in to save him. All three were then pulled underwater.

After the men were brought to shore by two Gull Lake Resort guests, they were taken to a hospital in Brainerd.

After the incident, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch warns individuals to take caution around bodies of water since lakes and rivers are experiencing high water levels due to the winter snowmelt runoff and a wet spring.

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.