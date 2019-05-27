Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –Three men were rescued Sunday after being pulled underwater near the mouth of the Gull Lake River in Cass County.
Authorities say a man got caught in the current of the river’s mouth where it leaves Gull Lake when two others dove in to save him. All three were then pulled underwater.
After the men were brought to shore by two Gull Lake Resort guests, they were taken to a hospital in Brainerd.
After the incident, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch warns individuals to take caution around bodies of water since lakes and rivers are experiencing high water levels due to the winter snowmelt runoff and a wet spring.